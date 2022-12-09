(LOVELAND, Colo.) — FOX21 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Matt Meister joins Dustin Schaefer on the slopes at Loveland Ski Area for, “First Chair for the Weekend.”

Schaefer says Loveland has received 15 inches of snow and 77 inches since the start of the season. It’s a strong start to the season compared to 2021 with more terrain and trails opening up each day, states Schaefer.

“What I like about Loveland is that we are not a ski resort, we are a ski area,” says Schaefer. “We don’t have those fancy Starbucks, we’re all about good skiing and riding and good snow.”

Schaefer added that Loveland doesn’t get the heavy crowds like the other mountains. The ski area also keeps skiing and boarding affordable with free and closeup parking where guests can practically ski right up to their car, Schaefer says.

For those just starting out, Loveland is a great place to learn with its beginner terrain. But don’t be fooled, Schaefer says Loveland basin has a little of everything that will challenge even the best skiers and boarders.

To find deals on season passes or buy tickets in advance, go to their website.