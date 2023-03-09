OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Are you obsessed with ranch dressing? There’s a new ice cream for you.

Van Leeuwen Ice Cream is releasing its new Hidden Valley Ranch Ice Cream exclusively at Walmart stores across the country.

“It is savory with the taste of buttermilk, flavorful herbs and just a touch of sweetness. Have it by itself or pair it with some salty snacks for an afternoon or late night pick me up!” a release from Walmart read.

A Food & Wine employee on TikTok described the flavor of the ice cream as “garlic powder forward, but also sweet.”

Van Leeuwen recommends topping it with crushed pretzels or potato chips to make a perfect combination.

On Wednesday, Hidden Valley teased the new ice cream on social media, inviting fans to “Guess what our announcement is going to be on #NationalRanchDay!” It said it would follow the first person to get it right in the comments.

The new treat will be available beginning March 20 for $4.98 a pint.