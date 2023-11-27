(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Reports of a loud explosion led officers of the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) to a suspicious object they said had been on fire.

According to CSPD, on Sunday, Nov. 26 at around 10:30 p.m. police received multiple calls about a loud explosion. The investigation led officers to the 200 block of North Logan Avenue near East Platte Avenue and East Bijou Street.

Officers found a suspicious object that had been set on fire. CSPD’s Regional Explosives Unit was called to evaluate the object and determined it was not a threat to the community.

Police are still investigating, and anyone with information is asked to call CSPD at (719) 444-7000 or the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-7867.