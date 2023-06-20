(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) was able to save a dog suffering from heat exhaustion after he wandered away from home during hot weather.

HSPPR said Koda was found in a neighborhood, breathing heavily and vomiting. When Koda was brought to HSPPR, his temperature was about 104 when a normal temperature is between 101 and 102, and he had to be placed on oxygen support for his labored breathing.

Koda was transported to a veterinary clinic for overnight monitoring.

HSPPR said the next morning his fever had subsided and his breathing was back to normal. While Koda was being cared for in the clinic, HSPPR was able to find his family and reunite them with the lost pup.

HSPPR wants people to remember Koda’s story as the weather heats up. “If it’s too hot for you, then it’s too hot for them, and never leave your dog in the car unattended!”