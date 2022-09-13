FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. — The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) on Sunday, Sept. 11 was able to find a dog that had been missing for months with the help of a drone.

According to FCSO their UAS team took part in a training mission with a humanitarian twist. Several months prior, Farah, a golden retriever, was lost when the car she was in was involved in a traffic accident.

On Sept. 11 FCSO deployed a drone in the same area where Farah was last seen. FCSO said within minutes their infrared camera spotted Farah and deputies were able to reunite Farah with her family.