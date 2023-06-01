(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Dave’s Hot Chicken, a Los Angeles-based street food turned fast-casual brand announced on Thursday, June 1 that it would be expanding into the Colorado Springs area.

Dave’s Hot Chicken started in 2017 at a parking lot pop-up and then opened up its first brick-and-mortar restaurant in East Hollywood. The Colorado Springs location is set to open in September at 1286 Interquest Parkway near Voyager Parkway.

Courtesy: Dave’s Hot Chicken

Courtesy: Dave’s Hot Chicken

Dave’s Hot Chicken said it specializes in jumbo Hot Chicken Tenders and Sliders, along with sides of house-made Kale Slaw, creamy Mac n’ Cheese, and crispy, seasoned French Fries. Offered at seven various spice levels ranging from No Spice to Reaper™ (which requires a signed waiver for those who dare), each piece of juicy, hand-breaded chicken is spiced-to-order.

“We’re thrilled to bring this incredible restaurant to the Colorado Springs community,” said Jay Hafemeister, who, as part of the ownership group, will look to develop up to five Dave’s Hot Chicken restaurants in the area. “As a lifetime area resident, I’m thrilled to be abler to offer something new and delicious to our friends and neighbors.”