(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) has identified the suspect and victims of an apparent Murder-Suicide on Rubicon Drive in the Lorson Ranch Neighborhood in unincorporated El Paso County.

On Dec. 19 at around 9:55 a.m. the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office received a call about multiple shots fired inside a home, the caller indicated a man was shooting inside the home. The home is in the 9800 block of Rubicon Dr.

EPSO said, deputies arrived on the scene and confirmed the suspect was barricaded in the home. The Tactical Support Group (TSG) consisting of SWAT, K9, the Crisis Negotiations Unit, members of the Regional Bomb Squad, Tactical Dispatchers, and Tactical Medics from the Colorado Springs Fire Department was called to the area.

Upon TSG’s arrival, deputies say communication was attempted and was unsuccessful. At around 10:34 a.m., an emergency text notification, as well as social media messaging, was sent out to residents in a quarter-mile radius around the home. At 12:32 p.m., SWAT members found 3 adults dead inside the home.

An investigation revealed the alleged suspect 33-year-old Wilmer Soto had a domestic relationship with one of the victims. The victims were identified as 27-year-old Vanessa Anderson and 26-year Autumn Kirkpatrick. EPSO said the cause and manner of death will be determined by the El Paso County Coroner’s Office.