(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Lord of the Rings fans, get your potatoes ready this January as the original trilogy will be coming to Cinemark theaters.

You can return to Middle Earth with the extended cut of any of the three films, or you can take the long journey experiencing all three films in a trilogy marathon.

January 1st & 8th – The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring – Extended Cut

January 2nd & 9th – The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers – Extended Cut

January 3rd & 10th – The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King – Extended Cut

January 6th & 7th – The Lord of the Rings: Trilogy (there will be intermissions between titles)

Click here to find tickets. There are showings at Carefree Cinemark on the east side of Colorado Springs, Tinseltown on the south side, and in Pueblo.

Cinemark said the trilogy showings will be a short 12 hours long with intermissions between each film.