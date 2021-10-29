Looking for some spooky tunes? Let us suggest a few to get you in the spirit

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.– Halloween is just a few days away, and if you’re looking for some spooky tunes to play while you’re celebrating…we’ve got an epic list!
TOP 60 SPOOKY TUNES
- Superstition by Stevie Wonder
- Monster Mash by Bobbie Pickett
- Somebody’s Watching Me by Rockwell
- Disturbia by Rihanna
- Thriller by Michael Jackson
- Witchy Woman by The Eagles
- Highway to Hell by AC/DC
- Ghostbusters by Ray Parker, Jr.
- This is Halloween by Danny Elfman
- Get Ur Freak On by Missy Elliott
- Dragula by Rob Zombie
- Halloween: Main Theme by John Carpenter
- Anthem by Michael Ables
- The Phantom of the Opera Overture by Andrew Lloyd Webber
- Haunted by Beyonce
- Monster by Kanye West
- I Put a Spell on You by Belle Midler
- Time Warp by Little Nell
- The Addams Family Theme (original) by Vic Mizzy
- I’m in Love with a Monster by Fifth Harmony
- Teeth by Lady Gaga
- Monster by Lady Gaga
- She Wolf by Shakira
- I Want Candy by Bow Wow Wow
- Black Widow by Iggy Azalea
- Season of the Witchy by Donovan
- Heads Will Roll by Yeah Yeah Yeahs
- Black Magic Woman by Fleetwood Mac
- Spooky by Dusty Springfield
- Super Freak by Rick James
- Feed by Frankenstein by Alice Cooper
- Creep by Radiohead
- bury a friend by Billie Eilish
- I Got 5 On It by Luniz ft. Michael Marshall
- Turn Off the Light by Kim Petras ft. Elvira, Mistress of the Dark
- Sisters of the Moon by Fleetwood Mac
- I Put a Spell On You by Nina Simone
- Psycho Killer by Talking Heads
- American Horror Story Theme by César Dávila-Irizarry
- Gravedigger by Willie Nelson
- Spooky Scary Skeletons by Andrew Gold, remixed by The Living Tombstone
- You’re Dead by Norma Tanega
- Say My Name by Alex Brightman for Beetlejuice: The Musical
- Stayin’ Alive by the Bee Gees
- Crooked Man Rhyme by Joseph Bishara for The Conjuring 2
- They by Jem
- Cannibal by Ke$ha
- Scary Monsters (and Super Creeps) by David Bowie
- Bat Out of Hell by Meat Loaf
- Grim Grinning Ghosts by The Melomen
- Spooky by LVCRFT
- Ghost Duet by Louie Zong
- Get Ghost by Mark Ronson
- No Vampires Remian in Romania by King Luan
- Hex Girl by The Nostalgia Girls
- Psycho by Bernard Herrmann
- Mr. Were-Wolf by The Kac-Ties
- Howlin’ for You by the Black Keys
- Red Right Hand by Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds
- Batdance by Prince
What are your favorite spooky tunes?