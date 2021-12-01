Looking for lights? The Colorado Springs 2021 Christmas Lights Guide just dropped!

COLORADO SPRINGS– During the holiday season, many families enjoy taking a drive around their local communities to take in the Christmas lights.

Looking for a way to find those extra unique displays in your area? Timberline Landscaping has you covered, having just released their 2021 Colorado Springs Christmas Lights Guide.

There’s even a holiday music playlist, scavenger hunt, interactive map and more.

“After 9 seasons of involvement from residents, we have created a very fun and festive list of properties.

Fans have begun looking forward to our launch date, with more than one million visitors using the guide

since its creation. This year we have a fun scavenger hunt and a great playlist to enjoy while you tour.”

says Stephanie Early, Chief of Strategy for Timberline Landscaping.



This year’s featured properties include 4910 Nugent Drive, where homeowner Mark has been collecting

canned goods for Care & Share for the last 7 years.

He says “The beauty of lights lifts people up. I want to bring a smile to people’s faces and help them remember what the season is about.”

Click here to check it out!