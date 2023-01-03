COLORADO SPRINGS – A longtime family tradition will continue in Colorado Springs after a local father has picked up where “A Daughter’s Heart” left off.

Frank Djonbalaj said he wanted to continue the tradition Renee Behr started 25 years ago under a new name “A Daughter’s Journey.” The organization plans a yearly father-daughter dance as a way to help foster and grow relationships between fathers and daughters in Colorado Springs.

This year is the event is Saturday, January 21, at 6 p.m. at the Broadmoor.

More information and tickets can be found at www.adaughtersjourneycs.com