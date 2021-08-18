Long-term right lane closures start on I-25 at Exit 11

LAS ANIMAS COUNTY, Colo.– Starting the week of Aug. 22, the Colorado Department of Transportation is closing the right lane in both directions of I-25 at the approach to Exit 11. Temporary detours will be at the southbound U-25 on and off-ramps at Exit 11 and at single lane closures on County Road 69.1.

Crews will be rebuilding the off-ramp and updating the roadway infrastructure as part of the I-25 Exit 11 Interchange Improvement project south of Trinidad, Colo.

The project began on Tuesday, July 20 and will replace a bridge, building ramp crossovers, constructing new roundabouts at the east and west sides of the interchange, adding pedestrian facilities, upgrade roadway infrastructure, safety features and improve access to Fishers Peak and other regional destinations.

Traffic Impacts are as follows:

A right lane closure will be in place in both directions of I-25 from Mile Point 10 to MP 12 which is one mile south and north of Exit 11.

These right lane closures will be in place until further notice.

A 17-foot width restriction will exist within the project limits on I-25 and at the on and off ramps at Exit 11.

Starting on Monday, August 23, the southbound I-25 off ramp at Exit 11 will be under a temporary detour configuration with traffic routed onto Toupal Drive (see map).

Access to the on ramp to southbound I-25 at Exit 11 will also be under a temporary onsite detour configuration via County Road 69.1, as shown.

Single lane closures will exist in both directions of County Road 69.1 during daytime hours Monday to Friday.

Motorists should plan for short delays.

Flaggers, construction cones and signage will be in place to safely direct motorists through the lane closures and detour configurations.

12-foot lanes continue to exist in both directions of County Road 69.1 and Toupal Drive.

All roadways will remain open through the duration of the project.

Access to businesses and the Port of Entry will be fully maintained.

Lane closures and other traffic notices are posted weekly on COTrip.org.

To learn more about the ongoing roadway improve on I-25, visit this website.