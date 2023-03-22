Londonderry Drive to remain closed for repairs

(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — El Paso County will be replacing a curb and gutter on eastbound Londonderry Drive between Angeles Road and Mt. Princeton Drive starting Thursday, March 30.

The project is expected to be completed in fifteen working days, weather permitting, according to El Paso County.

Courtesy of El Paso County

Londonderry Drive between Angeles Road and Mt. Princeton Drive will remain closed. Here are detour routes:

Meridian Ranch Blvd from Londonderry Drive to Stapleton Drive

Stapleton Drive from Meridian Ranch Blvd to Lambert Road

Lambert Road from Stapleton Drive to Rainbow Bridge Drive

Rainbow Bridge Drive from Lambert Road to Londonderry Drive

El Paso County is asking the public to reduce speeds in work zones and watch for workers, equipment, signs and barricades.

“El Paso County wishes to thank drivers in advance for their cooperation,” stated El Paso County. “Road closures will accelerate the safe and efficient completion of this project.”