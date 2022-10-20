(PUEBLO, Colo.) — Head to the Pueblo Zoo this Halloween to enjoy some trick-or-treating, crafts and games, costume parades, and of course, plenty of animal friends!

The event will kick off on Friday, Oct. 28 from 2 p.m. – 6 p.m. for a special Members Only BooBonus. Zoo members will receive a complimentary treat bag, extra treats, and participate in fun and creepy activities.

ZooBoo opens to the public on Saturday, Oct. 29 from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., and will feature:

Trick-or-treating at Spooky Treat Stations

Scavenger hunt

Spooky crafts and games

Costume contest and Parades with prize winners (see pueblozoo.org/zooboo for parade times)

Tickets are $5 for kids age 3 – 17, 2 non-member adults are $14, zoo members get in free. All kids ages 2 and under get in free.

The Pueblo Zoo said for the safety of everyone, fully covered adult masks or heavy makeup, balloons, weapons and weapon-like props: hatchets, baseball bats, or swords are prohibited. The Zoo will be closed to the public on Friday, October 28th in preparation for the members only BooBonus.

The Pueblo Zoo also reminds everyone to treat responsibly during Halloween, and buy candy from brands that use sustainable palm oil, like Hershey’s or Mars brands. The zoo said palm oil production is harmful to the rainforest habitats, and it hurts endangered species like orangutans.