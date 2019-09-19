COLORADO SPRINGS — Zillow Offers has expanded to Colorado Springs giving homeowners the chance to sell their house directly to Zillow.

The Seattle-based real estate company, which offers buyers and sellers housing information, is now also going to buy your home.

If you are looking to avoid the hassle of weeks of showings and trying to keep your house in tip-top shape, last-minute repairs for wear and tear damage and trying to sort various offers, wondering if you’re making the right choice, you might want to look into Zillow Offers.

Zillow says selling has never been easier, and this is how it works:

Tell Zillow about your home: Answer a few questions and snap some photos – no need to clean! They’ll review the information and calculate your offer. Get an offer: If your home is eligible, They’ll send you a cash offer within a few days, then you decide what’s next: Accept the offer, decline the offer or work with an agent. It’s up to you – there’s no obligation. Take the next steps: Once you accept the offer, pick a closing date that works for you. Zillow will arrange a home evaluation and prepare your payment!

Selling to Zillow isn’t free; the company charges a fee, averaging 7.5% of the purchase price. Which is higher than the 5% to 6% commission that real estate agents generally make. What you’re really paying for is convenience.

However, it is free to request or receive an offer from Zillow, which if you do choose to sell your house to Zillow, you will receive a clear statement outlining any fees associated with the proposal.

After Zillow buys a home, they will make any repairs that need to be fixed and upgrade what they see fit, to turn around and put it back on the market.