Ziggi’s Coffee to offer all school district staff one free 16 oz drink Aug. 25

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.– Colorado-based franchise Ziggi’s Coffee is offering all teachers and school staff including bus drivers, janitors, principles and more a free 16 oz. drink of choice per person on Wednesday, Aug. 25 during normal business hours (location dependent).

The discount terms are as follows:

Limit one free 16 oz drink per customer. Must be present at time of purchase and show a valid school I.D. or other proof of school district employment to receive discount. Offer cannot be combined with any other special offer or discount including a Ziggi’s punch card. Excludes bottled beverages and any other menu size. Valid for in-store purchase during normal business hours at all Ziggi’s Coffee locations on 8/25/2021 only.

Kathryn Bleeker, director of marketing, said, “In the past, we’ve been able to serve thousands of free drinks to those who work hard and do so much for our communities through education. This is a chance for us to show our appreciation as they embark on another school year.”

All 37 of Ziggi’s franchise locations will be participating in the event, and anyone unsure of their closest location can check the website here.

WHERE: All 37 nationwide Ziggi’s Coffee locations (Colorado, Arizona, California, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Iowa, Wyoming). Individuals are encouraged to visit the Ziggi’s Coffee website to find their nearest location:

Ziggi’s Coffee ranked in the top half of companies in the 2021 Entrepreneur Magazine Franchise 550 as a coffee shop and drive-thru. The company has over 90 additional units in development, outside of its 37 established locations across several states.

To learn more about Ziggi’s Coffee, visit their website here or follow the company on their Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.