Zeezo’s set to close after more than 40 years

COLORADO SPRINGS — Another long-time store closing in downtown Colorado Springs. Michelle’s and Sonterra already shut their doors and now after 40 years Zeezo’s is set to close their doors for good.

“I had been coming to Zeezo’s my whole life,” said Michael Schorsch, an employee of Zeezo’s for about five years.

He loved it so much growing up that he now works at Zeezo’s. Schorsch sais he is sad to see it go and adds that the items are as unique as their customers.

“It’s a lot more personable than regular retail, you truly care what the person is going for,” Schorsch said. “It just hard, we’ve seen declining sales, that just due to other options that are out there, online that sort of thing.”

An employee at Zeezo’s said the atmosphere downtown is more welcoming to the restaurant and bar industry and slowly pushing out retail stores.

Another reason for Zeezo’s shutting its doors, Schorsch said it costs a lot to keep the lights on and online sales are more popular; retail stores across the country feeling a similar trend.

Alex Armani-Munn, with The Downtown Partnership, said people are looking for a different experience.

“40 years in business downtown is certainly something to celebrate, nature of retail changing on a national scale,” said Armani-Munn. “Folks are getting away from traditional brick and mortar a little more intimate, good that are made locally, meet with artisans.”

There are a number of empty storefronts in downtown, but Armani-Munn said empty doesn’t always mean bad.

“It really represents a healthy churn of retail downtown,” said Armani-Munn. “If we had no vacancy, we wouldn’t be bringing in fresh blood, and idea to keep it an engaging place to shop.”

This Halloween will be Zeezo’s final curtain call, the store will close on November 2. Starting on September 3, the entire store is 10 percent off.

“I like to think of it as we’re not closing; we are retiring,” said Schorsch.

“A lot of people will carry fond memories of Zeezo’s for a long time, but we are excited to see what the next generation brings,” said Armani-Munn.

Zeezo’s first opened it’s doors in 1974. The store’s namesake, Zeezo the Clown, was the original owner and operator of the business. Zeezo’s started as a novelty and magic shop and expanded into all things costuming over the years. For a brief period of time, Zeezo’s was a franchise, but our Colorado Springs, CO location is the only remaining storefront.

The Downtown Partnership said that Colorado Springs current vacancy rate is 4.5%. The Antique Gallery recently announced they are closing as well.