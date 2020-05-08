Younger students benefit from laptop donation in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS – When the realization started to sink in that the rest of the 2019-2020 school year would not be taking place in the classroom, access to laptops was one of the first concerns for leaders at Harrison School District Two.

“Our high school has one to one devices [to student ratio] so they were very well equipped for this process. It was really K-8 that had the problem,” Director of Development Randy Rocha said.

Rocha believes its a similar problem across the state and country with the age group. The younger students have been receiving paper packets to keep up the work since schools closed in mid-March.

About 80 percent of kindergarten through eighth-grade homes have devices that can access the internet at home, the district found in asking parents. However, the survey doesn’t account for families who need to share devices.

Working web cameras and microphones are a requirement in order to engage in a digital platform.

“I hope we take somebody who is just on the edge of needing to graduate or get to that next level that wouldn’t have gone over the finish line because they didn’t have the technology available,” said Mike Juran, the CEO of Altia, a Colorado Springs-based software development company.

Altia has purchased 30 Hewlett Packard laptops and three weeks of school meals for the district. In a district with over 8,000 students, Juran says it’s just the start.

“I really hope that what comes out of this is contagious across our community,” said Dee Kinsey. “That we start to look at all of our schools as a way to support them in big ways.”

Kinsey is the portfolio manager at Altia and reached out to the district early on in the pandemic. The company has been working with the school district in order to show students what engineering or software development actually looks like in the working world.

That partnership began at the beginning of the year and blossomed through the pandemic to the point where now, Rocha calls them family.

“Allowing students to see new things is going to be remarkable for their progress as they get older,” he said.

There are a series of different plans D2 is considering for the 2020-21 school year, dependent on what the pandemic looks like come the end of summer. In an age where technological literacy is a prerequisite for many careers, furthering students’ access to computers is part of any plan.

“We have to be prepared for when school returns in August that our students may have remote learning from home and we’d like to take that electronic,” said Communication Director Christine O’Brien.