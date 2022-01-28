‘You have got to be ‘kitten me’: ‘Colorado Lotto pays off for ‘Crazy Cat Lady’

PUEBLO, Colo. — This week, Doreen M. in Monument, who goes by “Crazy Cat Lady” headed to Pueblo to claim her half of the $25 million Colorado Lotto+Jackpot prize. This prize was the second largest in state history.

The other half of the winnings went to Charlotte F., who picked up a ticket during a visit from Crowborough, England.

Although neither winner was interested in media interviews, we did learn more about Doreen, an avid knitter and weaver. Doreen, taking advice from her accountant, plans to use her first two lump payments to take care of her mortgage and other bills. Then she says she’d like to travel to knitting conventions across the country.

Doreen said that after purchasing her ticket, she checked her ticket numbers on the Lottery website and thought, “you have got to be ‘kitten’ me.” She immediately called her sister with the news, telling her “You’d better sit down for this.”

Charlotte chose not to share her story, but will travel back to England as a wealthy woman.

“Colorado Lotto+ is made, played and paid in Colorado,” said Tom Seaver, director of the Colorado Lottery. “Even Coloradans who don’t play win when there is a large jackpot, as it generates revenue that goes to enhance Colorado’s outdoor open spaces, recreational infrastructure and schools.”