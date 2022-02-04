You aren’t a true southern Coloradan unless you’ve eaten or drank these ten things

COLORADO SPRINGS — When it comes to food, Coloradans know the strangest meals, combinations, and eateries offer the most delicious payoffs.

FOX21 spoke to our resident long-term Coloradans to find out which foods, places, and meals are only known and enjoyed by true Coloradans.

1. Rocky Mountain Oysters

No, this is not a seafood dish, but it is a top Colorado cuisine. Made from bull testicles, many people say it tastes close to venison.

2. Pueblo Green Chiles

Coming in at number two, true Coloradans know there are green chilis, but then there are Pueblo chilis. Spicy and warm, no chilis in the world can match these unique peppers.

3. The Slopper

Can you even call yourself a Coloradan if you’ve never had a slopper? Many say you can’t! An open-faced cheeseburger smothered in green chilis and sauce leaves a person to wonder, “How can something this delicious be street legal” and “Why did I wear non-stretchy pants?”

Beau Jo’s Mountain Pie has a hand-rolled edge of dough that holds a mountain of toppings and comes in pounds of one, two, and five. Still not intrigued? The crust offers a built-in dessert to be dipped in honey. Boom.

Founded on love, Fargo’s Pizza Company brings to life “the hard-drinking, straight-shooting, freethinking gambler named Fargo who prowled the mountain towns a hundred years ago until he met the beautiful Sophia.” Enjoy Victorian structure and taste delicious Italian fares while knowing you are dining in a Colorado Springs landmark.

6. State-brewed Beer

From Coors Beer to Yeti Imperial Stout to Vanilla Porter, Colorado beer just tastes better. What more is there to say?

Although these are a little harder to get (you have to travel to the top of Pikes Peak), they are a Colorado masterpiece. Bite into a warm, sugary, doughy donut while enjoying the stunning views offered from the summit and you’ll understand why Coloradans tackle the mountainous terrain to get them.

8. El Taco Rey

Unfortunately, this beloved restaurant has gone out of business after the death of its owner. It was known for being one of the best Mexican restaurants in southern Colorado. However, Jorge’s in Old Colorado City has gained attention and is quickly becoming popular!

Picture it: 10-12 inch fresh cinnamon rolls, fritters, and scones. Huge portions? Huge flavor! These big boys have been around since 1983!

Mini Margs, Big Tex Margs, Barrel-Aged Big Tex, you name it! Dubbed as Colorado’s Best Mexican Restaurant, Coloradans know where to get the best margaritas and the best black bean dishes.

