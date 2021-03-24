“You and your children are not alone”: Rachael Flick posts message to widow of Boulder shooting victim

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Rachael Flick, whose husband Detective Micah Flick was killed in the line of duty in Colorado Springs in 2018, posted a message to the widow of Officer Eric Talley, who was killed in the King Soopers shooting in Boulder Monday.

“Dear Mrs. Eric Talley, we haven’t met yet,” she wrote in the Facebook post. “I’m certain one day we will. And I am sorry for that. I am sorry because the rest of us all pray that no one else ever joins our line of duty widow ‘club.'”

Flick’s husband, El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Detective Micah Flick, was fatally shot by a 19-year-old suspect in Colorado Springs on February 5, 2018. Police shot and killed the suspect.

Eric Talley, a Boulder police officer, was fatally shot as he responded to an active shooter at a King Soopers in Boulder on Monday.

“Dear Mrs. Talley, I am so so sorry,” the message concluded. “All of us are. Your Colorado line of duty widows are all heartbroken with and for you. We’re only a few heartbeats away from you and your children. We know, almost better than anyone, the knock at your door. How your world will be forever changed. How you can’t imagine how everything has come tumbling down in the space of single breath.”

“We’re just a few steps away. When you are ready. We’ll wear our hair in messy buns and put on our late husband’s sweats and we’ll come with coffee or wine or chocolate. And we will sit with you. And we will listen. And we will cry with you. And we will walk out this dark road with you. Our lamps of hope will light the way. You and your children are not alone.”