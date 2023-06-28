(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The YMCA is partnering with Sodexo Stop Hunger Foundation and Move for Hunger to give 500 meal kits to military families in need on Friday, June 30.

The event will start at 10 a.m. at the Southeast & Armed Services YMCA located at 2190 Jet Wing Drive. A meal kit will be given to enlisted men and women by YMCA staff on a first come first serve basis.

Courtesy: YMCA

The Sodexo Stop Hunger Foundation says they work to ensure children in the U.S., especially those most at risk, grow up with dependable access to nutritious food. Sodexo also gives grants to youth scholars and employees.

Move for Hunger helps fight hunger and reduce food waste helping companies and individuals in the U.S. and Canada to organize food drives.