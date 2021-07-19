YMCA opens new location in Fountain

FOUNTAIN, Colo. — The YMCA is back open in the Fountain Valley, and they now have some new digs.

In partnership with Fountain-Fort Carson School District 8, the Y is now in the Dean Fleischauer Activities Center. This expands available space for the Y to get some new equipment and a basketball court. They will also host middle and elementary after-school programs, as well as the learn and play daycare for when parents are working out.

Annika Ewalez with the Y said this move was 10 years in the making, and would not have been possible without help from donors.

