YMCA of the Pikes Peak Region to reopen facilities

The first phase of reopening will include the Briargate, Downtown, First & Main, Southeast, and Tri-Lakes YMCAs

COLORADO SPRINGS — The YMCA of the Pikes Peak Region will begin reopening on Monday, June 15.

The reopening will be directed under the guidance of state and local health authorities and will take place in phases.

“The Pikes Peak YMCA has served this community for more than 141 years, during which we

have made it through many challenging times together, none perhaps as impactful for our

community and our Y as this COVID crisis,” said Boyd Williams, President & CEO of the

YMCA of the Pikes Peak Region. “We are thrilled to begin reopening our facilities, welcoming

back our members and getting back to what we do best – helping everyone reach their

fullest potential.”

According to the YMCA of the Pikes Peak Region, they have been following guidelines from health experts and local officials to ensure all components of facilities such as fitness equipment and all related fitness and wellness areas, locker rooms, child care, visitor areas, and office spaces, are cleaned and sanitized to meet the highest standards for hygiene and safety.

“When we closed our facilities in March, we did so to protect the health and well-being of all

our staff, volunteers, members, and program participants. As we now reopen our facilities,

we do so with that same commitment to keeping everyone who enters our doors safe,” said

Williams.

The ‘Y’ has also modified policies and programs to facilitate safe social and physical distancing practices.

For more information about reopening, membership renewal and reactivation and program

registration, click here.