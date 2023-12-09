YMCA Jingle Jog and Reindeer Romp

(FOUNTAIN, Colo.) — The YMCA of the Pikes Peak region held the 14th annual Jingle Jog 5k and Reindeer Romp at Fountain-Fort Carson High School, on a chilly Saturday Morning Dec. 9. The event was emceed by FOX21’s Weekend anchor Austin Sack.

The Kid’s Reindeer Romp started at 9 a.m. followed by the Jingle Jog 5K Run. Participants and attendees got to enjoy food trucks, face painting, games, and even got a chance to see Santa.

Courtesy: Photojournalist Jeff Zide

Courtesy: Photojournalist Jeff Zide

Courtesy: Photojournalist Jeff Zide

The Proceeds went to help fund the YMCA including its Middle School initiative program providing a safe, structured, and supervised place for tweens to be before and after school.

“Everyone who came out today is helping to make life better for middle schoolers here in Fountain Valley and we are appreciative of that. ” Shannon Rauen Executive Director of Development & Community Impact YMCA.

“I’m really happy to be part of an organization that commits to children…. we encourage kids to be active and all people to be active. ” Michael Mendez Third Place winner.