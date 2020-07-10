YMCA Fire 30% contained; overnight humidity helps

CAÑON CITY, Colo. — Thursday night’s higher humidity levels helped temper fire activity at the YMCA Fire burning southwest of Cañon City.

The lightning-caused fire was first reported around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. It’s burning in steep, rugged terrain on BLM land about four miles southwest of Cañon City. It has burned 293 acres and is 30% contained as of Thursday evening. The containment is on the western and southwestern sides of the fire.

The YMCA Fire area as of 2 p.m. Thursday. / Courtesy YMCA Fire Information

No structures are threatened by the fire, and no closures, pre-evacuations, or evacuations are in place as of Friday morning. Residents in the area are encouraged to sign up for the Alert Fremont system to get emergency alerts in real time. Sign up here.

County Road 3 and 3A are closed south of the Royal Gorge Bridge due to the fire. The bridge itself is open.

Related Content Small wildfire burning in forest northwest of Colorado Springs Video

Smoke and possibly flames may be visible from Cañon City and surrounding areas throughout the day Friday.

Firefighting efforts

On Friday, firefighters are taking advantage of higher overnight humidity that tempered fire activity. Four hand crews are constructing control line in accessible places along the fire’s edge. A total of 141 people are fighting the fire. A fifth hand crew will join the firefighting effort Friday.

Two helicopters will continue bucket drops of water to cool off hot spots and address fire edge that’s inaccessible from the ground. Air tankers will continue to be available as needed.

More information

Fire officials have set up the following resources to provide information about the fire:

Fire Information Office: (719) 315-0690

Inciweb: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/6836/

Facebook: facebook.com/YMCAFireCO

Twitter: twitter.com/YMCAFireCO