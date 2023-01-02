(PUEBLO, Colo.) — Xcel Energy employees, contractors and retirees, supported by the company’s Foundation, provided over $10 million and tens of thousands of volunteer hours in 2022 to support charitable organizations and causes, according to the company.

Throughout the year, the company said they embraced opportunities to donate their time and act on a shared commitment to making a difference in their communities, volunteering more than 27,000 hours. Over half of those hours, 15,400 to be exact, came through the Xcel Energy Foundation’s Volunteer Paid Time Off program, which offers full-time employees 40 hours of paid time off to spend volunteering.

Another 2,600 hours were part of Dollars for Doing, which matches up to 100 hours of an employee’s volunteer time with a donation to the respective nonprofits at a rate of $10 per hour. The remainder of the volunteer hours took place on the 12th annual Day of Service, in which more than 3,000 volunteers supported over 100 nonprofit projects by assembling meal kits for families, cleaning animal shelters, improving nature trails and parks and more.

Xcel said the Foundation expanded its giving impact in 2022 by boosting its grant funding 16%, investing a total of $4.4 million in 426 nonprofits across the company’s eight-state service area. These nonprofit grant recipients align with the Foundation’s three focus areas:

STEM career pathways: Among other outcomes, the grants will support hands-on STEM learning for 820,000 students, including 380,000 female learners.

Environmental sustainability: The grants will support planting of 11,300 trees to offset 7,800 tons of carbon emissions.

Community vitality: The grants will support employment for 8,000 people, generating $260 million in wages.

Employees and retirees also donated to nonprofits and higher education institutions that the Foundation amplified through its matching gifts program, raising $619,000 in 2022. The annual United Way Giving Campaign raised $2.65 million to support over 1,800 organizations. With the Foundation match, the campaign raised over $5 million — a record-breaking year, Xcel said.

Xcel Energy employees and contractors also participated in charitable drives to assist families and communities during the holidays. They collected more than 5,300 toys and hundreds of other essential items, such as winter clothing and household goods.