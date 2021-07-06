WWII aviation museum hosts Independence Day celebration

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The National Museum of World War II Aviation held an Independence Day celebration Sunday.

The museum rolled the planes out to the tarmac outside the museum, bringing in cranes to give visitors a view of the birds from above.

“It’s all about our freedom,” a museum spokesman said. “Everything in this museum was history that helped that freedom live. If we wouldn’t have done what we did in World War II, we don’t know where we would be today. And so these airplanes are showcased for that purpose, and to keep them alive and flying so that people and the history can carry on.”

The museum is working on a major expansion this summer, creating the Shook Aeronautical Pavilion.