Wrong-way driver hits Colorado Springs police car, charged with DUI

COLORADO SPRINGS — A Colorado Springs man driving on the wrong side of the road crashed his car into a police patrol car Friday night.

Around 10 p.m., a Stetson Hills Patrol Officer was responding to a call for service and preparing to make a left turn onto Flintridge Drive from N. Academy Blvd. — near a McDonald’s and Target — when he was hit by a car going southbound in the northbound lanes.

Andre Perry DeJesus, 55, face multiple charges including a felony DUI due to three previous alcohol related convictions.

No injuries were reported and the police car’s damage is said to be “moderate”.

