Wow! Downed tree-turned-Bald Eagle stuns passerby’s in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — You might not expect to see a Bald Eagle while driving through Colorado Springs, but that has now changed.

Frank the Bald Eagle perches along N Circle Drive.

According to owners Louise and Gene, Frank, short for Franklin, was named after the village Louise grew up in on Long Island, and inspired by Gene’s high school mascot, which was an eagle.

The idea for Frank came after the tree fell down during December’s major wind storm. But rather than cutting the tree down, Louise and Gene chose to give it a new life.

When asked how long Frank will remain, Louise said it will outlast many of us. The couple plans to poly coat him a few times a year.

Frank was created by J & C Kustom Chainsaw Carvings. You can check out more of their work here.