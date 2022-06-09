COLORADO SPRINGS — 3,000 participants will hop, skip, and jump their way to Colorado Springs for the 2023 World Jump Rope Championships.

The International Jump Rope Union, the international federation for the sport of jump, in partnership with the Colorado Springs Sports Corporation, announced Wednesday that Olympic City, USA had been chosen as the home of the 2023 competition.

3,00athletes, coaches and officials from more than 30 countries will attend the event, which is being held for the first time in Colorado Springs. The event will be a combination of the World Championships, as well as the International Open Tournament and the Junior World Championships.

“We are thrilled to have been selected as the host city for the World Jump Rope Championships, and to have the opportunity to welcome athletes from around the world to Olympic City USA. This event is proof of concept for the City for Champions vision, which aims to stimulate our sports tourism economy by equipping the city to host international events like this one,” said Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers. “Our thanks to the International Jump Rope Union for selecting Colorado Springs for this exciting event.”













Competition takes place July 16-23, with the finals for the World Championship held July 22-23. Featured events include:

Double Dutch Contest – urban culture fused with acrobatics, dance and music

Single Rope and Double Dutch Speed – the fastest jumpers alive

Single Rope and Double Dutch Freestyle – acrobatics with unlimited skill combinations and endurance

The final rounds, along with some preliminary action, will be held at the state-of-the-art Ed Robson Arena on the Colorado College campus, marking the first major international event to be slated for the multipurpose space. Robson Arena seats 3,400 spectators and is a cornerstone of the Colorado Springs City for Champions initiative.

Practice and preliminary rounds will also be held at the El Pomar Sports Center at Colorado College.