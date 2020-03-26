Working from home: How are your pets taking the transition?

The coronavirus pandemic has forced many employees to work from home. Pet owners have been posting pics of their ‘new colleagues’, and it’s clear their critters are pretty happy to have them nearby.

It doesn’t matter if they’re taking over their humans’ keyboards or snuggling themselves on their laps, they simply can’t leave their favorite people alone and it’s adorable! We should make the most out of the extra time we have with our pets.

  • ‘Paw’ty with kids
    Photo by Brittney Dormagen
  • Sleeping with owner
    Photo by Crystal Lane
  • Just laying around
    Photo by Crystal Scranton
  • Chilling in a bag
    Photo by Donna Black
  • Chewing on a house slipper
    Photo byLorra McKinney Wenz
  • Dax and Radar taking a snooze

FOX21 News would like to share pictures of your pets as you navigate working from home. Please use the #petcoworkerFOX21News hashtag on social media – and you could see your pet on air!

>> Follow FOX21’s coverage on the coronavirus pandemic in Colorado for the latest information

