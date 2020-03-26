Working from home: How are your pets taking the transition?

The coronavirus pandemic has forced many employees to work from home. Pet owners have been posting pics of their ‘new colleagues’, and it’s clear their critters are pretty happy to have them nearby.

It doesn’t matter if they’re taking over their humans’ keyboards or snuggling themselves on their laps, they simply can’t leave their favorite people alone and it’s adorable! We should make the most out of the extra time we have with our pets.

‘Paw’ty with kids

Photo by Brittney Dormagen

Sleeping with owner

Photo by Crystal Lane

Just laying around

Photo by Crystal Scranton

Chilling in a bag

Photo by Donna Black

Chewing on a house slipper

Photo byLorra McKinney Wenz

Dax and Radar taking a snooze

