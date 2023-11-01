(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Pikes Peak Workforce Center (PPWFC) said as the local labor market remains tight, and employers are seeking to hire people, PPWFC is hosting a Community & Veterans Job Fair on Thursday, Nov. 2.

The event will take place at the Colorado Springs Event Center located at 3960 Palmer Park Boulevard. The event is open to the general public as well as transitioning military, Guard and Reserve members, veterans and their spouses and family members.

“We look forward to having more than 140 employers from a variety of industries at the Community & Veterans Job Fair,” said Becca Tonn, Communications Manager at PPWFC.

PPFWC said the following industries will be at the job fair:

Construction

Customer Services/Sales

Cyber security

Department of Defense contractors

Drivers/Transportation

Education

Financial/Insurance/Business

Food Service

Government

Health care

Hospitality

Information Technology/Technical (non-defense related)

Law Enforcement – Federal/State/Local

Manufacturing

Staffing Agencies

Attendees are encouraged to bring multiple copies of their resume. PPFWC recommends those interested create an account beforehand at Connecting Colorado‘s website for express access on the day of the fair.

For a complete list of employers, visit PPWFC’s website.