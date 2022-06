PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Fire Department is responding to the Comanche Generating Station where, they say, two workers are trapped in a pile of coal – measured at about 80 feet.

The incident happened after 9 a.m. on Thursday and, since then, emergency crews have been working to locate the two men who are trapped.

Contact has not yet been made with either man.

