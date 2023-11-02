(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Road work began on Monday, Oct. 30 on an improvement project to add continuous acceleration and deceleration lanes on I-25 between the Garden of the Gods Road and Fillmore Street exits.

According to the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT), growth in the city has necessitated the addition of the new lanes, which will run continuously from one exit to the next, similar to the acceleration/deceleration lanes between Nevada Avenue and Woodmen Road.

The lanes will be added to both the northbound and southbound directions of I-25, and will be added where the existing right shoulder is located. CDOT said the lanes will improve safety for drivers by making more room for traffic and assisting drivers when merging and exiting.

An aging bridge over Ellston Road south of Garden of the Gods will also be reconstructed and widened. CDOT said bridge deck repairs would also be made to the Garden of the Gods overpass, as well as improvements to the ramp meter system already in place, which will adjust meter timing to better mitigate backups.

Traffic Impacts

Daytime work hours range from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Periodic overnight work between the hours of 7 p.m. and 7 a.m. will include lane closures

on the off-ramps, on-ramps and on I-25. Click here to sign up for project notifications to be alerted of any closures that may impact your travel.

on the off-ramps, on-ramps and on I-25. Click here to sign up for project notifications to be alerted of any closures that may impact your travel. Occasional closures of Ellston Street will be required under I-25, but a detour will be in place for cars, bicycles, and pedestrians.

Courtesy: Colorado Department of Transportation

CDOT said the project is anticipated to be complete by late 2025.