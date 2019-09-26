Woofstock 2019 benefits southern Colorado animal rescues

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Woofstock 2019 was held Wednesday night at Gold Hill Mesa in Colorado Springs. The event benefits local animal rescues and charities. Local businesses, including Pub Dog and the Burrowing Owl, showed up in support, along with Genesis Med Spa and food trucks.

This year’s recipients were All Breed Rescue & Training and Global Pet, who raises funds for small local animal rescue shelters. Global Pet’s next recipients will be One Dog at a Time and Old Mutt Hut.

If you missed out on the event and still want to donate, you can reach out to any of these organizations directly.