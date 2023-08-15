UPDATE: TUESDAY 8/15/2023 3:30 p.m.

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — CSPD has now completely closed the southbound exit to Woodmen Road from I-25 due to the crash on Woodmen just west of I-25. Delays should be expected, plan alternate routes if you must travel in the area.

TUESDAY 8/15/2023 2:43 p.m.

Woodmen Road is closed just west of I-25 for a crash, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

CSPD posted at 2 p.m. and said Woodmen is closed between Commerce Center Drive and I-25.

Courtesy: City of Colorado Springs

The City of Colorado Springs also posted about the crash, and said the wreck occurred in the westbound lanes, blocking the center, left, and left turn lane of westbound Woodmen. CSPD later closed the road completely.

Alternate routes are advised while emergency crews respond to the crash.