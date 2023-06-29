(WOODLAND PARK, Colo.) — The Woodland Park Police Department (WPPD) announced on Thursday, June 29 that the investigation into the death of 33-year-old Mindy Lee in 2010 would be reopened in 2023.

According to WPPD, Lee’s case was recently reviewed, and the Chief of Police’s office made an administrative determination to reactivate it.

“As is oftentimes the case with the passage of time, technology, advances in forensics, and community engagement may reveal additional leads or information we can use to further investigate cases like Mindy’s,” reads WPPD’s press release.

Courtesy: FOX21 News file photo

Lee was last seen Nov. 26, 2010, jumping out of a friend’s truck and wandering off near Woodland Park High School without shoes. Her body was founds frozen in the snow five days later near the high school’s football field.

At the time, the Teller County Coroner ruled the mother of two died from hypothermia as a result of methamphetamine intoxication. However, many of Lee’s friends and family believe there were other circumstances that lead up to her death.

“Alongside our partners at the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Teller County Sheriff’s Office, we will begin the process of examining the case for ways to garner additional information related to Mindy’s death,” said WPPD in its press release. “While it is impossible to say what, if any, additional information will be discovered from this process, it is our hope that the public and most importantly Mindy’s family find encouragement in this development.”

If you or someone you know has any information about this case, WPPD asks that you come forward. You can submit information anonymously through the Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers website or by calling (719) 634-7867.

Information can also be sent directly to the police department via email to cdeisler@city-woodlandpark.org.