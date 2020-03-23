Woodland Park Police investigates license plate thefts

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. — The Woodland Park Police are investigating a series of license plate thefts that occurred around or on March 18 and March 19.

Police said the thefts happened during various times of the day and night. The individuals stealing the plates are taking the back plate and sometimes the front.

Officers want to warn those who park their cars outside and encourage them to make sure they have their license plates attached before leaving their home.

Officers don’t have a description of a suspect. The Woodland Park Police Department is actively investigating the theft incidents.

If you have information or see someone suspicious in your neighborhood call the Woodland Police Department at 719-687-9262 or 911 if it’s an emergency.