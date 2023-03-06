(WOODLAND PARK, Colo.) — A Woodland Park man pleaded guilty on Monday, March 6 for his actions during the Jan. 6, 2021 capitol breach.

26-year-old Robert Gieswein pleaded guilty on Monday to assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers.

According to court documents, on Jan. 6, 2021, Gieswein encountered a small group of Proud Boys members in downtown Washington D.C., who invited Gieswein to join them throughout the day. At the time, Gieswein was dressed in a camouflage paramilitary kit and was carrying a baseball bat, documents say.

The Proud Boys members reportedly provided Gieswein with a strip of orange duct tape to place on his helmet to identify him as “friendly.” He and his group met up with a large group who identified themselves as Proud Boys members, and documents show that Gieswein marched with this group shortly after 10 a.m. from the Washington Monument to the Capitol.

Documents reveal that after he had marched with the Proud Boys group for nearly three hours, Gieswein took part in pushing a barricade held by police, and threw a water bottle at a line of police officers. Afterward, the crowd, including Gieswein, then pushed up the stairs under the Inauguration scaffolding, and once at the top of the stairs, Gieswein sprayed an aerosol irritant at three members of the U.S. Capitol Police, who were attempting to prevent the crowd from further advancing towards the Capitol building.

After spraying multiple lines of police with the irritant, documents state that Gieswein was one of the first rioters to breach the Capitol building through a window adjacent to the Senate Wing Door. Once inside, Gieswein sprayed two more Capitol Police officers with irritant.

Further inside the building, Gieswein once again sprayed irritant at officers who were trying to arrest another rioter, and when the officers tried to arrest him, Gieswein tried to punch officers and managed to escape custody.

Once inside the Rotunda, shortly after 3:00 p.m., Gieswein participated with other rioters in pushing against a group of police officers who were trying to prevent the rioters from advancing up a hallway that led to Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office. Gieswein and others were unable to break through the line of officers and were pushed back into the Rotunda. Shortly after, Gieswein left the Capitol.

The Department of Justice (DOJ) said each assault charge carries a statutory maximum sentence of eight years in prison, as well as potential financial penalties. Gieswein will be sentenced by a U.S. District Court judge at a hearing scheduled for June 9.

In the 26 months since Jan. 6, 2021, nearly 1,000 individuals have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, including more than 320 people charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement, according to the DOJ.