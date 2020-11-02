Woman’s remains found on Elbert County ranch

ELBERT COUNTY, Colo. — Deputies have identified a woman whose remains were found on a cattle ranch in Elbert County last month, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said the property owners found the woman’s remains and called police on October 8. They found the remains in a remote location on the 17,000-acre ranch near the Elbert/Arapahoe county line, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies identified the remains as those of Emily Norman, 35. Deputies said Norman was the mother of two young children. They said she experienced homelessness in recent years, but typically stayed in the Denver metro area.

The sheriff’s office would like to speak with anyone who has had any type of communication with Norman over the past year and can provide any insight into her disappearance and death. Anyone with information is asked to call the tip line at 303-805-6111 or email crimetips@elbertcounty-co.gov.