(PUEBLO, Colo.) — A dog is missing in Pueblo after a woman says her car was stolen with her dog inside–the car has since been found, but her dog is still missing.

Mandy Lundstedt told FOX21 that on July 3 around noon, her car was stolen from the Save A Lot parking lot in Pueblo. Her dog Pica was in the car.

Lundstedt said the Pueblo Police Department (PPD) has since recovered her car, but Pica is unaccounted for. No suspects have been arrested in connection to the theft, Lundstedt said.

Pica’s family is now offering a reward for any information leading to their beloved pup’s return.

Courtesy: Mandy Lundstedt

Courtesy: Mandy Lundstedt

“Our house burned down, we had a house fire in Oklahoma and we lost everything, and she survived,” said Lundstedt. “She’s been my little road dog… she’s been with me every step of the way. She’s just apart of me.”

PPD said they are investigating the crime, and anyone with information is asked to call police.