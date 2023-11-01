(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is investigating after a woman was shot and killed in the early morning hours of Wednesday, Nov. 1 east of the State Fairgrounds.

According to PPD, a shooting was reported shortly after 1 a.m. in the 1000 block of Cedar Street. The caller reported to police that a woman had been shot.

PPD said when officers arrived, they found a woman dead in the home. PPD said officers also identified a person of interest on scene.

Crimes against persons detectives and crime scene investigators are investigating this death as a homicide, PPD said. The victim will be identified by the Pueblo County Coroner, as well as the cause and manner of death.

PPD said on Wednesday that no arrests have been made in the case and the investigation is ongoing. This is the 22nd homicide in the City of Pueblo in 2023.

Anyone with information on this incident or who may be a witness is asked to contact PPD at (719) 553-2502, or Detective Jeff Shay at (719) 553-2445. To remain anonymous, you can also submit a tip to Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-STOP (7867) or online at PuebloCrimeStoppers.com.

If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.