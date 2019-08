A woman sustained severe burns when the trailer she was living in caught fire early Friday morning. / Pueblo Police Department

PUEBLO, Colo. — A woman sustained severe burns when a camper she was living in caught fire overnight, according to police.

Police said around 3:30 a.m., they got a call about a trailer fire on Lake Avenue near the intersection with Pueblo Boulevard.

When first responders arrived, the trailer was fully engulfed, according to police.

Police said a woman who was living in the trailer was hospitalized with severe burns.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.