Woman seriously injured while picking up boxes on Powers

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A woman was seriously injured when she was hit by a pickup truck while picking up boxes that had fallen off of another truck on Powers Boulevard Monday night, according to police.

Police said the crash happened around 7 p.m. on southbound Powers Boulevard over Woodmen Road. A truck had lost two boxes out of its bed, according to police. A woman who was following the truck stopped in the center lane and got out to move the boxes. As she was doing so, her car was hit by a pickup truck, and the collision caused the pickup truck to run into her, according to police.

The victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police said neither speed nor impairment is considered a factor in the crash.