Woman reported missing from Boulder may be in Colorado Springs

BOULDER, Colo. — Police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing Boulder woman who they say has ties to Colorado Springs.

Boulder police said Megan Graham, 26, was last seen by friends at the end of July. She was involved in a fight with two men around the same time, according to police. Her family and friends last heard from her on August 28.

Police said Graham does not have a residence and is known to camp and travel in the Boulder and Colorado Springs areas. She has also been contacted in Denver.

Police said Graham has mental health and addiction issues, and may be in need of medical attention.

Graham is described as about 5 feet 4 inches tall and 160 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes. She has multiple distinct tattoos, including scrolls and roses on her chest.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Detective Sarah Cantu at 303-441-4328, or Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).