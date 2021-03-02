Woman missing from southern Colorado found dead off Wolf Creek Pass

MINERAL COUNTY, Colo. — A woman who was reported missing from South Fork in January was found dead off Wolf Creek Pass last week, according to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.

Marlena Rena Mizell, 49, of South Fork was last seen leaving the Rainbow Motel on Highway 160 just before noon on January 2. Her boyfriend reported her missing the next day.

On February 23, rescue crews located a Ford Focus hatchback hundreds of feet from Highway 160 on Wolf Creek Pass. They found Mizell’s body about 150 feet from the car, according to investigators.

An autopsy determined Mizell died of multiple blunt force injuries. Toxicology results are pending.

Mizell and the car were found near Highway 160 mile marker 162, about 24 miles southwest of South Fork.

After she went missing, Mizell’s cell phone pinged 33 miles north of Dulce, New Mexico, authorities previously said. That’s within a few miles of where her body was found.

Investigators are still working to determine what caused the crash. They do not believe foul play was involved.