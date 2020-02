COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A woman was killed in a rollover crash in southern Colorado Springs overnight, according to police.

The crash happened just after midnight Friday on South Academy Boulevard between Milton E. Proby Parkway and Bradley Road. Police said the driver lost control and rolled her car several times. She was ejected and died on the scene.

South Academy Boulevard was closed in both directions for about four hours while police investigated the crash. It reopened around 4 a.m.