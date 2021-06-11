Woman killed in southern Colorado Springs crash

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A woman with an infant daughter was killed in a three-car crash in southern Colorado Springs Wednesday evening, according to police.

Police said the crash happened around 8:45 p.m. near the intersection of Hancock Expressway and Delta Drive. A Toyota Camry was westbound when it went into oncoming traffic and hit a Honda Pilot that was eastbound, according to police. The two cars then collided with a Nissan Versa that was also eastbound.

The driver of the Camry, 40-year-old Christine Green-Demers of Colorado Springs, was taken to the hospital, where she died.

Her infant daughter, who was also in the car, was also taken to the hospital. There’s no word on the extent of her injuries.

Police said the person in the Pilot and the three people in the Nissan were all taken to the hospital. There’s no word on the extent of their injuries.

Investigators are working to determine if speed or alcohol was a factor in the crash.

Christine Green-Demers / Courtesy Colorado Springs Police Department

Police said they have not been able to find the victim’s next of kin. Anyone with information that may help is asked to call the coroner’s office at 719-390-2450.

Green-Demers’ death is the 19th traffic-related death in Colorado Springs this year. At this time last year, there were 13.