Woman killed in southeastern Colorado Springs crash

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A woman was killed in a two-car crash in southeastern Colorado Springs early Friday morning, according to police.

Police said the crash happened around 1:45 a.m. Friday at the intersection of Powers Boulevard and Astrozon Boulevard. Police said a Chevrolet Impala was turning left from northbound Powers onto westbound Astrozon when it was hit by a southbound Ford Edge.

The driver of the Impala, 22-year-old Cindy Cordoba of Colorado Springs, died on the scene.

The other driver was taken to the hospital with unspecified injuries.

Police said both cars had a green light, and Cordoba was making an unprotected left turn. Neither speeding nor impairment is considered a factor in the crash.

Cordoba’s death is the 22nd traffic-related fatality in Colorado Springs this year.

